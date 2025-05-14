IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.56.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IMAX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IMAX by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 42,562 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IMAX by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,143,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in IMAX by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after buying an additional 194,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. IMAX has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.95 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

