Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $312.54 million, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 2.29.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

