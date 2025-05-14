Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Marc F. Mcmorris Sells 797 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total value of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $505,175. The trade was a 76.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $2,132.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 97.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,890.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,982.12. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,266.72 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,775.00 to $1,837.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,500.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,274.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FICO

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.