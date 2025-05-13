SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $408.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. SelectQuote updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SelectQuote Stock Down 12.2%

SLQT stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.26. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial raised SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343.04. This represents a 97.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Featured Articles

