OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $3,038,795.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,150,414.23. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Stock Up 5.6%

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $95.74 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.13.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.