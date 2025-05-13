19,183 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 258,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,797 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

