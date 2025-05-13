OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 48,763 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,763 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 12,836,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,622,000 after purchasing an additional 114,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,483,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,453,000 after purchasing an additional 99,730 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 278,610 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Up 4.7%

OCUL opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.51. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 283.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.18%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

In other news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $147,533.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,520,318 shares in the company, valued at $24,184,584.66. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom acquired 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,019.84. The trade was a 6.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

