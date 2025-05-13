OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 757 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 505.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,402,000 after buying an additional 1,082,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,353,000 after buying an additional 56,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after buying an additional 34,898 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on Roku in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.93.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $561,913.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,485. This represents a 49.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $153,166.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,092.16. The trade was a 20.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,111 shares of company stock worth $4,377,112. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Stock Up 12.9%

Roku stock opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.55. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

