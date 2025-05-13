Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stake Boosted by OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,445 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 215.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 861,689 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 546,787 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 161,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 50,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $398,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,725.57. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMCI. BTIG Research raised Treace Medical Concepts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMCI

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.