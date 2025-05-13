AlphaQ Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 21.3% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,353 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.63 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

