London Co. of Virginia Takes Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $102.39.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera purchased 650 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at $628,458.20. This represents a 8.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

