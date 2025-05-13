Moore Capital Management LP Sells 2,375 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Moore Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,016.70. This represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total value of $5,205,900.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,210,495.94. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,125 shares of company stock valued at $20,662,201. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO opened at $2,132.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,884.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,981.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 97.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.72 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FICO. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,775.00 to $1,837.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,274.31.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

