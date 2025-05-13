Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1,997.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.1% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 5.5%

UPS stock opened at $101.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

