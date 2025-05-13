MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 13,411 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,109 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,411 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Autodesk worth $58,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.0%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $293.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.17.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.36.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

