Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after acquiring an additional 691,618 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $5,094,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance raised its holdings in Xylem by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 106,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

NYSE XYL opened at $127.26 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $146.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.27 and a 200 day moving average of $121.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

