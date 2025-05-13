Seaport Res Ptn Has Weak Outlook for Walt Disney Q3 Earnings

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s FY2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Walt Disney Trading Up 4.3%
NYSE DIS opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Onefund LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
