Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Zacks reports. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%.

GAIA stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.10 million, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.02. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

GAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaia in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Gaia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

