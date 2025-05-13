Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.400-12.650 EPS.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $171.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.58 and its 200-day moving average is $171.14. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simon Property Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.39.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

