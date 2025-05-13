ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.960-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.220-0.240 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 343.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

