ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.960-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.220-0.240 EPS.
ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 343.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies
ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ZoomInfo Technologies
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Lyft: Profitability Milestone and Buyback Fuel Investor Optimism
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Alternative Asset Managers Are Raising Dividends by 5% to 25%
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Underrated Stocks Quietly Delivering Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.