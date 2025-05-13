Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $167.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

