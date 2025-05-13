Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARHS. Baird R W downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.65.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Arhaus had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $311.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth $1,174,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,891,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 1,122,004 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,667,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 38,674 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 42,601 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

