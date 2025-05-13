Bank of America Corp DE Has $72.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.34% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $72,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,193.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $76.87.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.