Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,235,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,538,000 after buying an additional 2,158,009 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,418,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,776,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 752.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,604,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947,263 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,479,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,619,000 after purchasing an additional 994,800 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

