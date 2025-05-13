Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,909,000 after purchasing an additional 136,120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 2.8%

GLD stock opened at $298.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.37 and a 200 day moving average of $265.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $211.54 and a 52 week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

