Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.01. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.43.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.05 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.26.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

