Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) PT at $53.00

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
Institutional Trading of BHP Group
BHP Group Price Performance
BHP opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.86.
BHP Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
