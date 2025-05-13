iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,631 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 9,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.69 and a 1-year high of $111.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

