Fiduciary Trust Co Acquires 538 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of GPC stock opened at $121.96 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $158.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average of $119.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.