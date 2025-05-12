Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Occidental Petroleum stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 613,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 990,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,942,000 after purchasing an additional 50,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rule One Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Rule One Partners LLC now owns 325,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

