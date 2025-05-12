MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 1,941 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 477,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 180,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Carrier Global by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $71.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average is $67.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

