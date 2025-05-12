MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 18,502 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $123,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,399,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CSL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $390.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

