MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $81.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. MeridianLink updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

MeridianLink Stock Up 2.5%

MeridianLink stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.97. MeridianLink has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLNK. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

