Mink Brook Asset Management LLC Invests $577,000 in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 807,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Enzo Biochem makes up 0.6% of Mink Brook Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Enzo Biochem as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENZ opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 75.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enzo Biochem in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

