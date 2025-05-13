Meros Investment Management LP Raises Stock Position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 192.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,985 shares during the period. Enviri makes up approximately 3.0% of Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings in Enviri were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVRI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Enviri by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enviri by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 439,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 94,492 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enviri by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Enviri by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Enviri by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,825,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman bought 40,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $251,596.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,638.39. The trade was a 50.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tom George Vadaketh bought 40,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $249,841.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,072.20. The trade was a 43.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Enviri stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.79. Enviri Co. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Enviri had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $548.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

