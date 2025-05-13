Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Holdings Reduced by Meros Investment Management LP

Meros Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,695 shares during the period. Select Water Solutions makes up about 4.6% of Meros Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned 0.63% of Select Water Solutions worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other Select Water Solutions news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $957,053.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,825,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,811,417.84. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $374.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.78 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. Select Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

