Meros Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU)

Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 631,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the quarter. InfuSystem comprises 2.5% of Meros Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Meros Investment Management LP owned approximately 2.97% of InfuSystem worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 186,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 44,106 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in InfuSystem by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 32,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 300.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Price Performance

NYSE:INFU opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $115.17 million, a P/E ratio of 91.35 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

InfuSystem Company Profile

(Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

