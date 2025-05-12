Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lionshead Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period.

TFLO stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

