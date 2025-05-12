Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Logan Stone Capital LLC

Logan Stone Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,602 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $392,497,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,838.3% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 18,160,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542,541 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,925,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342,185 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,480,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010,333 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

