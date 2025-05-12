International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $73.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.93%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cfra downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,980. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.