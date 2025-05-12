CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,990,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,081 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.41% of CSX worth $257,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

CSX stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

