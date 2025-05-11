KKM Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KKM Financial LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $736.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $697.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $810.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $810.88.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

