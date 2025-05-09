iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,727 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $567.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $552.43 and its 200-day moving average is $582.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.