Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Steve Stein Sells 20,000 Shares

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Director Steve Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total value of C$184,000.00.

TSE BDI opened at C$9.14 on Friday. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$7.40 and a 1-year high of C$10.27. The company has a market cap of C$569.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.82.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

