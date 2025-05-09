Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Steve Stein Sells 20,000 Shares

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Director Steve Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total value of C$184,000.00.
Black Diamond Group Stock Performance
TSE BDI opened at C$9.14 on Friday. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$7.40 and a 1-year high of C$10.27. The company has a market cap of C$569.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.82.
Black Diamond Group Company Profile
