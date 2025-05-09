Ellevest Inc. Buys 18,185 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $21,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.07 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

