Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,543 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $13,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE ATMU opened at $36.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.81. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.