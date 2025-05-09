Gate City Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Gate City Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,141 shares during the quarter. Mosaic accounts for about 10.3% of Gate City Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gate City Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Mosaic worth $17,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Mosaic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $32.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Mosaic Company Profile



The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

