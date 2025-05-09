Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,067,364 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 209,411 shares during the quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $41,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBM. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,484,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,255 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,561,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 172,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,224 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 1.8 %

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

