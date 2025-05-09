Q2 Earnings Forecast for Lemonade Issued By William Blair

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lemonade in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lemonade’s current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lemonade’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of LMND opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.13. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $64,167.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,308.11. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $7,585,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,494,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,141,102.88. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,069,526 shares of company stock valued at $34,025,052. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $2,326,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lemonade by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

