Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 1,925.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,986,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839,142 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.46% of Trip.com Group worth $205,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,330,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

