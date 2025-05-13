Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,796,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,049,000 after buying an additional 604,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $58,723,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $49,364,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,247,000 after acquiring an additional 387,346 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $105.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.02. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $424.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

